Clearing and Quiet

By Joe Winters
Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again an area of high pressure drifts across the region. This has been slowly bringing the clear sky to the west farther east. Overnight look for a mostly clear sky to develop with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Lows tonight will be comfortably in the 40s with highs on Tuesday in the 70s. As a stronger southerly wind kicks in for the end of the week the temperatures respond bringing highs back into the middle 80s. Have a great night!

