Cedar Rapids schools discontinuing seclusion rooms following review from Dept. of Justice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) will be discontinuing the use of seclusion in all buildings and programs after reaching an agreement with the Department of Justice.

The agreement was reached following an investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which included a collection of over 10,000 documents, numerous interviews with District administrators and staff, and site visits to several District schools. The DOJ did not identify any specific incident, complaint, child, or school as being the source of the ongoing review.

The District will also be making significant changes to limit the use of physical restraint and to rethink how student behavior is analyzed and responded to. The District believes this agreement will lead to further improvements that will benefit all students

“Students with disabilities should not be subjected to discriminatory and abusive seclusion and restraint practices that deny them equal access to education,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “When schools isolate and unlawfully restrain children with disabilities, rather than provide them with the supports needed for success in the classroom, they violate the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Our agreement puts the Cedar Rapids Community School District on a path to significant institutional change and reform. We will continue working to ensure that school districts across the country are taking all steps needed to provide every student access to a safe and supportive learning environment.”

According to the DOJ, the District will, among other steps:

End its use of seclusion

Limit its use of restraints, revise its restraint procedures and practices, and consistently implement those procedures and practices in all schools

Report all instances of restraint and evaluate if they were justified

Offer counseling and other services to students who are restrained

Adopt policies and procedures to assess suicide risk, prevent suicide and self-harm, and implement immediate crisis intervention for students who threaten or engage in self-harm

Designate trained staff to collect and analyze restraint data and oversee the creation of appropriate behavior intervention plans

Deliver appropriate training and resources to help schools implement the agreement

Hire two new administrators to oversee schools’ use of restraint if any, and ensure the district’s compliance with the agreement and Title II of the ADA.

The superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District released the following message to families in the district:

Dear CRCSD Families,

We want to share with you some upcoming changes around student crisis behavior practices within the classroom.

Beginning Monday, October 10th, the use of seclusion in all school buildings and programs will be discontinued, and CRCSD will begin work to make changes to limit the use of physical restraint and rethink how CRCSD staff members analyze and respond to student crisis behavior within the school setting.

These new policies, procedures, and practices are the result of an investigation with the U.S. Department of Justice that began in October 2020. CRCSD has worked collaboratively with the Department of Justice throughout the review, and we have just finalized a joint agreement to move forward with systemic improvements to our policies, procedures, and practices for responding to student crisis behavior.

In the days and weeks ahead, CRCSD staff will engage in training and professional development to begin to implement these new requirements. We look forward to the opportunity to engage in this work for the benefit of all CRCSD students.

If you have any questions, please go to the website https://crschools.us/ featured on the News section and submit your questions.

Noreen Bush

Noreen Bush

