Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with April shooting death

Marlon Jackson
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation, Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in connection with the April shooting death of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle.

On April 25th, 2022, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest where they found Frondle unresponsive and lying in the intersection with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police have arrested 43-year-old Marlon Jackson. He’s been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession of Firearm as a Felon, Giving False Information when Applying for a Permit to Acquire. Giving False Information when Acquiring a Firearm, Reckless Use of a Firearm, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

This is an ongoing investigation.

