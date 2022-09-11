Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Ukraine nuclear plant shuts down after outside power restored

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said, 'We are playing with fire,' as he describes his experience at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. (Source: UNTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

Latest News

Dubuque soccer complex.
Friends of Dubuque Soccer Complex raises $500,000
Welcome Week event in Cedar Rapids.
Officials hold event at Cedar Rapids library to kick off ‘Welcome Week’
"Prompt for the Plant" encourages a new perspective on nature
‘Prompt for the Planet’ encourages new perspective on environment
'Role on for Life' in Cedar Rapids.
Gaming event in Cedar Rapids raises money for suicide prevention