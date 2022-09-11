Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry into a Texas home. Two of the men were killed, and the third fled the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (Gray News) - Two men suspected in an attempted home invasion are dead after a teenager inside the house opened fire on them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says three male suspects, armed and wearing masks, attempted to force entry into a home in Channelview, Texas.  A woman, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were inside.

One of the 17-year-old boys got a shotgun and fired it at the suspects, killing two of them, according to deputies. The third suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office recommended the case be presented to a grand jury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Police vehicles parked in the neighborhood where gunshots were heard on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
At Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 35-year-old James Daniel Minor from Olin drove his ATV off the...
Man dead after Jones County ATV Crash
A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

Latest News

FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Ukraine nuclear plant shuts down after outside power restored
Dubuque soccer complex.
Friends of Dubuque Soccer Complex raises $500,000
Welcome Week event in Cedar Rapids.
Officials hold event at Cedar Rapids library to kick off ‘Welcome Week’
"Prompt for the Plant" encourages a new perspective on nature
‘Prompt for the Planet’ encourages new perspective on environment