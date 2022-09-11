Show You Care
‘Prompt for the Planet’ encourages new perspective on environment

An event in Iowa City is inviting people to engage with nature through art.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A free event in Iowa City is inviting people to engage with nature through art.

“Prompt for the Planet: Community Creates” will be held Saturday, September 11, at 2 p.m. in the Englert Theatre in Iowa City. It’s being put on by several organizations, including PromptPress and the Lena Project.

In 2018, a University of Iowa student asked US Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman to create a prompt to encourage others to creatively reflect on the state of the planet. The prompt asked people to “Think of one element and speak in its voice through pictures and words.”

This year, they’re reviving the project with an eco-cabaret, including music, poetry, dance and film responses.

“Come and sit back and relax and enjoy some great art and then hopefully leave by adding their voices to the collective voice for Mother Earth and leave, hopefully inspired to come make some changes in your own life,” Tricia Windschitl with The Lena Project said.

There will also be local community and University of Iowa-based environmental organizations tabling as part of the event.

You can find art pieces collected for the project here, and more information on the project here.

