Officials hold event at Cedar Rapids library to kick off ‘Welcome Week’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library kicked off ‘Welcome Week’ with several performances and displays for people to look at on Saturday.

The idea was to promote the need to welcome everyone who comes to town like Oscar Jimenez.

“I didn’t know anybody,” Jimenez said. “I didn’t come with a job, but for whatever reason, it was just attractive to me.”

Jimenez moved to Cedar Rapids 15 years ago from Mexico. It was events like this that Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said were important to attract more people to town while also making them feel at home.

“We need to be a place where people have amenities that align with their culture,” O’Donnell said. “We have a community that’s open to people that don’t look like them or sound like them.”

O’Donnell said not doing so would be detrimental to growth and showing what the city can offer.

“There’s no room for hate in any community, especially Cedar Rapids,” O’Donnell said. “We have zero tolerance for that is a time. I think we need to remind people how much more we have in common we have as opposed to differences.”

Jimenez said he and his family were grateful to have found that feeling of home in Cedar Rapids.

“First impressions matter,” Jimenez said. “When we came into the community, we were immediately met with community engagement and that makes you feel comfortable.”

