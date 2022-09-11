It wasn’t always pretty, but the Iowa State defense stepped up with game-changers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State didn’t have their 10-7 lead until there were 8 minutes and 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t always pretty for the Cyclones but it sure looked good anyway when they held up the Cy-Hawk trophy.

“I thought our ability to handle some imperfection early I thought that’s big,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. “It’s a game of imperfection you gotta keep playing you got a place 60 minutes not look at the scoreboard our kids did great job of that today.”

The Iowa State defense only gave up seven points against Iowa. Through just two games they are averaging 8.5 point per game allowed, tied for 11th in FBS.

“You talk about O’Rien Vance I think it’s his play the goal line. You talk about Gerry Vaughn strip sack you talk about Colby Reeder at the end. Man oh man those guys were outstanding.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.