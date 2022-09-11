Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Iowa State defense stepped up with game-changers

By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State didn’t have their 10-7 lead until there were 8 minutes and 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t always pretty for the Cyclones but it sure looked good anyway when they held up the Cy-Hawk trophy.

“I thought our ability to handle some imperfection early I thought that’s big,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. “It’s a game of imperfection you gotta keep playing you got a place 60 minutes not look at the scoreboard our kids did great job of that today.”

The Iowa State defense only gave up seven points against Iowa. Through just two games they are averaging 8.5 point per game allowed, tied for 11th in FBS.

“You talk about O’Rien Vance I think it’s his play the goal line. You talk about Gerry Vaughn strip sack you talk about Colby Reeder at the end. Man oh man those guys were outstanding.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Police vehicles parked in the neighborhood where gunshots were heard on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
At Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 35-year-old James Daniel Minor from Olin drove his ATV off the...
Man dead after Jones County ATV Crash
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team

Latest News

Defensive players for Iowa State celebrate during the first half of their game against Iowa on...
Cyclones snap 6-game series losing skid, beat Hawkeyes 10-7
“I’m not really interested in talking much about Saturday. Our focus is on Iowa State.”
“I’m not really interested in talking much about Saturday. Our focus is on Iowa State.”
Matt Campbell says he “fell in love” recruiting Hunter Dekkers in high school
Matt Campbell says he “fell in love” recruiting Hunter Dekkers in high school
Iowa State’s Brock rushes for 104 yards against SEMO
Iowa State’s Brock rushes for 104 yards against SEMO