Isolated showers are possible along the Mississippi on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers are gradually moving east this morning after a wet night across Eastern Iowa. It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the 50s across our area. Clouds will slowly clear throughout the morning, especially west of I-380.

Therefore, expect a mix of sun and clouds for most of the region today, with highs ranging from the 60s in the east to the 70s farther south and west. This afternoon, isolated to scattered showers are still possible in the east and around the Dubuque area as a low-pressure system spins over the region. The low will lead to scattered showers east of I-380 tonight and Monday.

After Monday, the forecast looks dry and warmer with some sunshine and clouds with daytime highs in the 70s and 80s

