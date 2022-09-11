Show You Care
Gaming event in Cedar Rapids raises money for suicide prevention

A group of gamers put the focus on mental health at an event on Saturday afternoon.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For a group of people in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, battling monsters wasn’t just fun—it was a way to cope with the pressures that come with everyday life.

About 20 people were at the “Role on for Life” event at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, which focused on tabletop role-playing games as well as raised money for the suicide prevention organization Alive and Running Iowa.

Dustin Puls was a dungeon master for a Dungeons and Dragons game at the event. Puls explained in D&D, players create characters. The dungeon master is the person narrating the game and creating problems for the characters to solve.

“I got into D&D in a very difficult time in the life. And it helped me just have an outlet, just to get away from anything and everything that was going on,“ Puls said. “I’m here today in part because of Dungeons and Dragons.”

Puls added organizers reached out and asked him to participate in the event two days after he lost a friend to suicide.

Tim Woodward organized the event. He also is familiar with mental health challenges, and the outlet gaming can provide.

“I have depression. So it’s kind of like, just going around, it gets me out of out of my life, and I get to be something that I’m not,” Woodward said. “I can be more myself than I can in normal society.”

Gaming helps participants express themselves, as well as gives them a reason to spend time with friends and meet new people. While the games are fantasy, players say the way they help with mental health is real.

“It’s just a great way to let yourself go,” DJ Claussen, an attendee, said. “I mean, I’m a weirdo. You know, in 2022, I’m wearing mutton chops. I get to be me. Well, that comes from the game.”

Claussen continued: “You know, my characters in the game do what they want to do. And some of that has translated into my life. You know, I don’t worry about what people think of me. Be myself, be confident.”

