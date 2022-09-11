Ferentz will “reassess” his starting quarterback

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Through two games, the Iowa offense ranks last in FBS in yards per game and points per game.

Spencer Petras’ job may be in question.

“We’ll reassess everything tomorrow,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

“I still feel that this is not representative of our offense,” said Petras. “The process is a long and winding road sometimes it all comes together sometimes it all comes unraveled.”

