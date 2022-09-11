Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cloudy, cool, and occasionally rainy

Rain is likely at times over the next couple of days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cool, cloudy, and rainy stretch of weather is upon us as we head into the coming week.

Temperatures will be held back by clouds and showers, though some sunshine is possible Sunday, especially the farther west you go into the viewing area. Rain rotates back into the area by Sunday night into Monday. The heaviest totals will be closer to the tri-state area of Dubuque.

Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s through Monday. A warming trend begins after that, with high into the low 80s by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

Latest News

Showers taper off for part of Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Showers possible for Saturday's CyHawk Game
Showers possible for Saturday’s CyHawk Game
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, September 10
Showers become increasingly likely on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, September 9