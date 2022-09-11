Cloudy, cool, and occasionally rainy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cool, cloudy, and rainy stretch of weather is upon us as we head into the coming week.

Temperatures will be held back by clouds and showers, though some sunshine is possible Sunday, especially the farther west you go into the viewing area. Rain rotates back into the area by Sunday night into Monday. The heaviest totals will be closer to the tri-state area of Dubuque.

Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s through Monday. A warming trend begins after that, with high into the low 80s by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.