Clouds return overnight, along with a shower chance for some

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cool temperatures will be the highlight of the next couple of days as an area of low pressure moves away.

Before it does, clouds return overnight with a chance for showers for some. The best chance will be near the tri-state area, especially along a corridor between Dubuque and the Quad Cities; there’s a good chance that most of the viewing area will miss out. Scattered showers could linger on Monday, though the overall picture is for clouds to gradually decrease for most of us as the low finally pulls to the east.

Lows tonight hit the low 50s, with a bounce back to similar highs as Sunday on Monday.

Monday night lows drop into the mid to upper 40s for a chilly start to Tuesday. A warming trend begins after that, with 80s for highs by the end of this week and a storm chance to kick off the following week.

