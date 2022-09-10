UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Primary Series, Bivalent Booster Doses

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association building hosted the 1st of 5 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at their building in downtown Dubuque on Friday.

The clinic allowed people to receive the primary series of the COVID-19 Vaccine which is the first two shots of the COVID-19 Vaccine. The new bivalent booster was also available for people ages 12 and older, who have received their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine or their last booster 2 months ago.

Health officials approved the new shot back last week. It includes two strains of the virus the one used in the original vaccine and the Omicron variant. Health Experts say they’re excited about the new booster shot and its protection.

Stacey Killian at the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association said “This has been really new this is just our first clinic here today we just got the doses in for Dubuque county this week and so us along with a lot of our medical providers throughout the community are giving these vaccines out this week so we’re very excited to be able to offer it.”

The next clinics will be held Monday, September 12 at12 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 19 from 12 to 6 p.m., and Friday, September 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.