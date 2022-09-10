Showers possible for Saturday’s CyHawk Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today is the first day of the year that will feel like Fall! We’re waking up to clouds outside the window this morning. Still, by late morning, showers will begin filtering into our Northwest Zone and gradually move into our entire area through the afternoon. Isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. You might want to grab an umbrella before heading to the CyHawk game! The rain is due to a cold front currently moving through Iowa. The cold front will also bring in fall-like temperatures, with highs today ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

Showers are expected to continue overnight and linger on Sunday. Lows tonight will cool into the 50s. Showers are possible again on Monday. However, the middle of the upcoming workweek looks dry, with highs rising back into the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.