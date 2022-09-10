Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Showers possible for Saturday’s CyHawk Game

Showers possible for Saturday's CyHawk Game
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today is the first day of the year that will feel like Fall! We’re waking up to clouds outside the window this morning. Still, by late morning, showers will begin filtering into our Northwest Zone and gradually move into our entire area through the afternoon. Isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. You might want to grab an umbrella before heading to the CyHawk game! The rain is due to a cold front currently moving through Iowa. The cold front will also bring in fall-like temperatures, with highs today ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

Showers are expected to continue overnight and linger on Sunday. Lows tonight will cool into the 50s. Showers are possible again on Monday. However, the middle of the upcoming workweek looks dry, with highs rising back into the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
Dubuque boil water advisory
Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, September 10
Showers become increasingly likely on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, September 9
First Alert Forecast
Wet Weather for the Weekend
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, September 9