Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW.

Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage.

Witnesses reported several subjects arriving just before the shots were fired and the same group quickly leaving the area shortly after. Witnesses also reported the gunfire came in their direction.

Shortly after the incident, a juvenile male sought treatment at a nearby hospital for a wound to a lower extremity. Investigators believe this individual was at the scene as it unfolded.

Any witnesses or persons with security footage are asked to come forward and contact police at 319-286-5491.

This is an ongoing investigation.

