A perfect Fall recipe to try is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a perfect Fall recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Pork Tenderloin with Spiced Apples

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes +marinating time

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound pork tenderloin
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped OR 2 tsp. dried rosemary
  • 2 Tbsp. minced garlic
  • 3 tsp. butter, divided
  • 4 small apples, such as Granny Smith, cored and cut into wedges
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. ground ginger
  • ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

DIRECTIONS

  1. Season pork with salt, pepper, rosemary and garlic. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.
  2. Preheat oven to 450°F. Heat an ovenproof skillet (such as cast iron) over high heat. Add 1½ teaspoons butter and sear tenderloin on all sides until caramelized, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer skillet to the oven and bake for approximately 15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Remove pork from oven and let it rest for 5–10 minutes before slicing.
  3. While pork is resting, heat remaining butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples and cook for 3–5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for an additional 3–5 minutes or until apples are tender.
  4. Slice pork and serve with apples.

Nutrition information per serving: 374 calories; 7 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 64 mg cholesterol; 414 mg sodium; 26 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 23 g protein

