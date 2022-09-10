A perfect Fall recipe to try is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a perfect Fall recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Pork Tenderloin with Spiced Apples
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes +marinating time
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound pork tenderloin
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped OR 2 tsp. dried rosemary
- 2 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 3 tsp. butter, divided
- 4 small apples, such as Granny Smith, cored and cut into wedges
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup water
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. ground ginger
- ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
DIRECTIONS
- Season pork with salt, pepper, rosemary and garlic. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Heat an ovenproof skillet (such as cast iron) over high heat. Add 1½ teaspoons butter and sear tenderloin on all sides until caramelized, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer skillet to the oven and bake for approximately 15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Remove pork from oven and let it rest for 5–10 minutes before slicing.
- While pork is resting, heat remaining butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples and cook for 3–5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for an additional 3–5 minutes or until apples are tender.
- Slice pork and serve with apples.
Nutrition information per serving: 374 calories; 7 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 64 mg cholesterol; 414 mg sodium; 26 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 23 g protein
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.