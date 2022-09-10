A perfect Fall recipe to try is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

Season pork with salt, pepper, rosemary and garlic. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.

Preheat oven to 450°F. Heat an ovenproof skillet (such as cast iron) over high heat. Add 1½ teaspoons butter and sear tenderloin on all sides until caramelized, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer skillet to the oven and bake for approximately 15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Remove pork from oven and let it rest for 5–10 minutes before slicing.