North Dakota beats UNI for 36th straight home-opening win

The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa 29-27 for its 36th straight home-opening win.

Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster ran it in on the two-point conversion to give North Dakota a 22-13 lead. UNI scored four plays later, but Schuster led a five-play, 66-yard drive ending in his 6-yard TD run for another nine-point lead.

UNI needed just one play to go 72 yards when Theo Day found Deion McShane with 6:51 remaining in the fourth. North Dakota responded with a 12-play, 57-yard drive, highlighted by a 24-yard reception by Adam Zavalney on third-and-10, to run out the clock.

