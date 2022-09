JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 35-year-old James Daniel Minor from Olin drove his ATV off the road at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County when he hit an obstruction. Minor was declared dead at the scene.

Jones County Sheriff helped the Iowa DNR at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.