Dubuque Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Cancelled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Dubuque has now been cancelled.

A scheduled water test in Dubuque turned up bacteria earlier this week. The advisory impacted more than 15-thousand addresses.

Officials say the advisory is now cancelled following negative test results for the bacteria. They say it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system. Residents can now return to normal water use.

