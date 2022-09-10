Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Dubuque Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Cancelled

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.(Source: Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Dubuque has now been cancelled.

A scheduled water test in Dubuque turned up bacteria earlier this week. The advisory impacted more than 15-thousand addresses.

Officials say the advisory is now cancelled following negative test results for the bacteria. They say it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system. Residents can now return to normal water use.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
Dubuque boil water advisory
Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque

Latest News

Showers possible for Saturday's CyHawk Game
Showers possible for Saturday's CyHawk Game
KCRG News at 10 (Recurring) - clipped version
UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Primary Series, Bivalent Booster Doses
Dubuque updates camping ordinance giving police more authority to move homeless
Dubuque updates camping ordinance giving police more authority to move homeless
In 2021, they had 5-homeless camps. That number jumped to 15 so far this year.
Dubuque updates camping ordinance giving police more authority to move homeless