Cyclones snap 6-game series losing skid, beat Hawkeyes 10-7

Defensive players for Iowa State celebrate during the first half of their game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Defensive players for Iowa State celebrate during the first half of their game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In the first Cy-Hawk game at Kinnick Stadium since 2018, Iowa State snapped their six-game losing skid against Iowa as the Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 10-7.

LeShon Williams scored Iowa’s first touchdown of the year as he scampered across the goal line from 9 yards out to put the Hawkeyes up 7-0.

Iowa State was able to get on the board in the second quarter. Jace Gilbert capped off a 76-yard drive with a 22-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

In the third quarter, ISU marched 99 yards down the field. Hunter Dekkers connected with Xavier Hutchinson for an 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-7 and give the Cyclones their first lead of the game.

