Cyclones snap 6-game series losing skid, beat Hawkeyes 10-7

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In the first Cy-Hawk game at Kinnick Stadium since 2018, Iowa State snapped their six-game losing skid against Iowa as the Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 10-7.

LeShon Williams scored Iowa’s first touchdown of the year as he scampered across the goal line from 9 yards out to put the Hawkeyes up 7-0.

Iowa State was able to get on the board in the second quarter. Jace Gilbert capped off a 76-yard drive with a 22-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

In the third quarter, ISU marched 99 yards down the field. Hunter Dekkers connected with Xavier Hutchinson for an 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-7 and give the Cyclones their first lead of the game.

