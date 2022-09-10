Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday afternoon crash

Janette Shannon from Parkersburg, driving a 2002 Ford F150, approached Egts from behind and...
Janette Shannon from Parkersburg, driving a 2002 Ford F150, approached Egts from behind and didn’t stop, hitting his car while he tried to turn onto Aspen Avenue.(KTTC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of a 3 vehicle accident at State Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue.

John Egts from Shell Rock, driving a 2019 Ford F150, was stopped, facing westbound on Highway 3 while waiting for oncoming traffic to pass before turning onto Aspen Avenue. Janette Shannon from Parkersburg, driving a 2002 Ford F150, approached Egts from behind and didn’t stop, hitting his car while he tried to turn onto Aspen Avenue.

During the crash, Shannon’s side wheel and tire came off her vehicle and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Jersey Rosteck of Parkersburg, that had been going east on Highway 3.

Waverly Ambulance Service took Egts to the Waverly Health Center, he was eventually released with minor injuries. Clarksville Ambulance Service took Shannon to Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Eventually, she was also released with minor injuries. Rosteck didn’t report any injuries associated with the accident.

The Waverly Fire Department and Dale’s Towing Service helped the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

During the initial investigation, investigators learned that Shannon had what was thought to be methamphetamine. In accordance with a search warrant, a sample of Shannon’s blood was taken for a drug test. The drugged driving investigation is on-going. Charges for operating while intoxicated are pending.

Shannon has been charged with:

  • Failure to stop in assured clear distance (simple misdemeanor)
  • Possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense (Class D Felony)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

Latest News

At Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 35-year-old James Daniel Minor from Olin drove his ATV off the...
Man dead after Jones County ATV Crash
Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft
Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft
Beekeeping helps women leaving criminal justice system
Beekeeping helps women leaving criminal justice system
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Dubuque Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Cancelled