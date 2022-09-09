Wet Weather for the Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a warmer weather week, the weekend takes a turn. A cold front pushes across the state bringing around a northerly flow of air. This does two things for our weekend, usher in cooler air and bring shower chances. Highs stay in the 60s through Monday giving us a true taste of fall. Shower chances increase tomorrow afternoon and remain with us through the weekend as an upper-level area of low pressure stays close to the region. Plan on some showers for the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

