Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam

The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. 

The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. 

The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police Department and should be considered a fraudulent number.

