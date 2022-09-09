Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515.
The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614.
The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police Department and should be considered a fraudulent number.
