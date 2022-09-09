Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515.

The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614.

The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police Department and should be considered a fraudulent number.

