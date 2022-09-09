Washington County farmers learn to weather droughts from Mother Nature

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Parts of Southeastern Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They’ve seen a dry summer and harvest season is just around the corner.

Farmers in Washington County are learning to weather droughts with one of the best teachers in agriculture: Mother Nature herself.

Jeff Cuddeback, the owner of Cuddeback Farms Inc., has been working on his family’s farm since he was just 10 years old. But this year, as he samples corn ears from his fields, he’s less than impressed.

“So there’s an ear that you know, the plant showed a lot of stress there, um, tipped back tremendously, that’s maybe a third of what it normally should be. So, you just hope that there aren’t many of those out there, but I’m afraid there are more than I care to admit,” Cuddeback said.

Based on rainfall data collected by Cuddeback on his farm, as of August 22, they were 10 inches short on rainfall for the year. And when you’re a farmer, water is money.

“You’re looking between $240 and $420 an acre of lost revenue, and that will put most of us into the, into the red for the year,” Cuddeback said.

However, with a little help from science, farmers are learning to make their crops drought-resistant.

“They breed these hybrids to tolerate this, uh, lack of moisture better than they used to, so, uh, back in the 80s, the harvest was not even worth the trip across the field with the combine. That’s not the case anymore, thankfully.” Cuddeback said.

A few fields away, Mitchell Hora, a seventh-generation Washington County farmer, is battling the drought using cover crops.

“We have the cover crop growing over the winter to keep the ground covered and keep putting carbon into the ground, and then we plant our cash crops into it, and then we terminate that cover crop. That cover crop falls down, and then it provides armor to hold moisture into the soil and keep weeds out,” Hora said.

Providing water for his soybeans using cereal rye.

“So cereal rye is definitely the one being used and planting soybeans, that are a legume into cereal rye, that’s a grass, you mimic mother nature and mimic the natural diverse prairie system that built our soils, so we’re learning from nature,” Hora said.

Even though the drought will hurt his yields this year, Hora is proud to see his cover crop system succeed.

“The drought this year has definitely negatively impact our farm and a lot of our neighbors. We feel like we’re being more resilient because of our no-till and our cover crop system. I’m excited to see what does happen when the yield monitor and the combine goes across the field here this Fall. Um, but it’s been a long journey, and a focus on resiliency has been the key.” Hora relayed

Eager to head into the fields for harvest.

Some crops on Cuddeback and Hora’s farms are sold to hog farmers in Washington County.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.