Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot, with their conditions currently being unknown, and that police are searching for two suspects.

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brandon Nelson
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Iowa Corrections officer among officials named on Oath Keepers membership list
Cedar Rapids police release body camera video of August 30th officer-involved shooting
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
Family of William Rich seeks answers
Officers identified in Cedar Rapids shooting that left one dead
Dubuque boil water advisory
Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque

Latest News

Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at...
Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested
McSweeney hopes to make her hometown proud in return to Iowa
McSweeney hopes to make her hometown proud in return to Iowa
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold
A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another...
Middle schooler commended for telling teacher about possible threat overheard at school