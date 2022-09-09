Reserved parking now available for events in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People going to events in downtown Cedar Rapids can now reserve a place to park ahead of time. An expanded partnership between Park Cedar Rapids and ParkMobile will save a spot for you in a nearby parking garage. It’s all done on the ParkMobile website or app.

The reservations work for people going to events at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Powerhouse or the Paramount Theatre.

”Beautiful idea, I don’t know who thought of it but anybody that comes downtown to an event they would love to have them spaces ahead of time,” said Fred Julich, a Cedar Rapids resident.

Prices to book ahead will vary depending on the event.

”It guarantees your spot in the facility. So if everything is kind of crazy down here and there’s tons of cars coming in if the ramp gets full their spot is still guaranteed,” said Ryan Baack, General Manager at Park Cedar Rapids.

Some people we spoke with said they already have downtown parking through their employer. Others said, this new service will be a benefit when coming to events in Cedar Rapids.

”I use that type of service in the city of Chicago quite often and find it extremely convenient you’re not worried about finding that place especially when you’re going to a big event,” said Paul Flemer of Nichols.

And it’s all contactless, that’s something ParkMobile says more people prefer since the pandemic.

”A lot of people getting back to sporting events, concerts, which were shut down for awhile. So that reservations capability has become very important,” Dave Holler said, Vice President of Sales at ParkMobile.

Drivers first pick their event, then they select the parking lot or ramp. Once they’ve paid they’ll get a QR code, which will be scanned the night of the event.

”People will pay for convenience so I think that’s something that a city like this that’s growing and evolving and adding a lot of culture into this community, I think would benefit from,” added Flemer.

ParkMobile says their app is also live at the University of Iowa, in Des Moines and in Davenport. They will launch in Iowa City in the next couple weeks, expanding their footprint in Iowa even more.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.