Quiet again today, watch for rain to arrive tomorrow

Plan on another nice one today. This weekend, rain chances increase and showers may be around for the Cy-Hawk game.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one today with highs into the 80s. Like yesterday, a smoky haze will accent the sunrises and sunsets nicely. A cold front will move across eastern Iowa tomorrow morning and this does play a role in the weekend weather. Showers will quickly follow the front and as the day goes on, it continues to look like we’ll have increasing chances of rain. Light rain is possible in Iowa City for the Cy-Hawk game, so prepare accordingly. Tomorrow night into Sunday morning, widespread rainfall is likely. From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, more scattered showers are likely and overall totals from the weekend event may still top one inch in portions of the area.

