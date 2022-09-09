Show You Care
A public hearing is set to discuss selling a former elementary school

Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A public hearing is set for next week on the proposed sale of a former elementary school in Dubuque.

Fulton Elementary closed at the end of the last school year in an effort to reduce costs.

Last week, the school board for the Dubuque Community School District voted unanimously to proceed with the sale to the Dubuque Dream Center.

The center plans to renovate the building and use it as a second operational site.

The hearing is set for next Wednesday at 4:30 that afternoon. It’s at the Forum, located at 2300 Chaney Road in Dubuque.

