A public hearing is set to discuss selling a former elementary school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A public hearing is set for next week on the proposed sale of a former elementary school in Dubuque.

Fulton Elementary closed at the end of the last school year in an effort to reduce costs.

Last week, the school board for the Dubuque Community School District voted unanimously to proceed with the sale to the Dubuque Dream Center.

The center plans to renovate the building and use it as a second operational site.

The hearing is set for next Wednesday at 4:30 that afternoon. It’s at the Forum, located at 2300 Chaney Road in Dubuque.

