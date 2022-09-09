Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

People in need can get mammograms for free

MercyOne is hosting “Free Mammo Nights” to remove the cost barrier for preventative screenings...
MercyOne is hosting “Free Mammo Nights” to remove the cost barrier for preventative screenings for women.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne in eastern Iowa is making sure women can get mammograms for free. They’re hosting a series of “Free Mammo Nights”.

They say breast cancer impacts 1 in 8 women in the U.S. but yearly exams can help lower a woman’s risk.

The events are for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to getting one. Transportation as well as interpretation services are also available if people ask for them.

“Free Mammo Nights” are being held at:

- MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, September 21, 2:45 - 7:30 p.m.

- MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, September 29, 3 - 8 p.m.

- MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, October 4, 1 - 7 p.m.

MercyOne says the cost of getting a mammogram can deter many women from getting one.

“We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves,” said Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. “Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”

To make an appointment, call (319) 292-2225.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police release body camera video of August 30th officer-involved shooting
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
Dubuque boil water advisory
Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals in connection with robbery