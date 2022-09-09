People in need can get mammograms for free

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne in eastern Iowa is making sure women can get mammograms for free. They’re hosting a series of “Free Mammo Nights”.

They say breast cancer impacts 1 in 8 women in the U.S. but yearly exams can help lower a woman’s risk.

The events are for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to getting one. Transportation as well as interpretation services are also available if people ask for them.

“Free Mammo Nights” are being held at:

- MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, September 21, 2:45 - 7:30 p.m.

- MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, September 29, 3 - 8 p.m.

- MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, October 4, 1 - 7 p.m.

MercyOne says the cost of getting a mammogram can deter many women from getting one.

“We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves,” said Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. “Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”

To make an appointment, call (319) 292-2225.

