Navigator CO2 sues landowners who kept surveyors off properties

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A company behind a proposed carbon pipeline in Iowa is suing some landowners so they can survey their property.

Navigator CO2 Ventures says four people in Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties have refused to allow surveyors to set foot on their land. Some are even accused of threatening the surveyors.

Navigator CO2 says state law allows them to survey the land as long as they give the landowners 10 days notice.

At least one Clay County landowner says he was never notified and is now countersuing to keep Navigator CO2 off of his property permanently.

