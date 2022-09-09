Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time. (Source: McDonald's)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Nelson
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Iowa Corrections officer among officials named on Oath Keepers membership list
Cedar Rapids police release body camera video of August 30th officer-involved shooting
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
Family of William Rich seeks answers
Officers identified in Cedar Rapids shooting that left one dead
Dubuque boil water advisory
Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque

Latest News

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback
Police in Arizona say Jesus Jorge Delcampo has been charged with molestation of a child and...
Man arrested after luring boy away from bus stop, molesting him, police say