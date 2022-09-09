Show You Care
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid

Adair, Iowa welcome sign(City of Adair)
By KCCI News
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns.

The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.

The FBI and ATF came to Wendt’s office last Wednesday with warrants.

The ATF and FBI also searched BW Outfitters, a gun store housed in an Anita building supply store. A report from Radio Iowa says Wendt owns the BW gun store in Anita and another gun store in Dennison where he lives.

The mayor of Adair told KCCI that Chief Wendt is now on a paid leave of absence.

