Iowa City Climate Ambassador Program aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowa City leaders say change starts in one’s own home. That’s how they came up with the Climate Action Ambassador Program.

For over a year now, Megan Hill has been the Climate Action Engagement Specialist, leading the program.

“Studies show that you’re 4 times more likely to take climate action if suggested by somebody you know, rather than by somebody you don’t know,“ said Hill. “We want ambassadors to have meaningful conversations with their neighbors, their friends, their family.”

There aren’t too many requirements for the position, mostly a genuine desire to help and educate others.

For Zach Haralson, it was a natural fit.

“Climate change is, to me, the top and biggest issue that we can address these days because it intersects with virtually every other intersect everyone else could care about,” said Haralson.

In his time as a Climate Ambassador, he was able to expand his social circle and help influence many in the area to do all they can to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Insulation is one of the biggest things you can do to bring down your energy use and emissions,” said Hill.

Training takes 8 weeks and involves a combination of online, self-paced learning modules and weekly group meetings with other trainees.

“It doesn’t take too much of your time, it’s all super interesting stuff that you get to learn. There’s not a huge commitment, so if you think it’s interesting, go for it.” said Haralson.

They hire several ambassadors every two seasons. The application for the fall and winter terms will be available starting next week.

For more information, click here.

