Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims.

42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa area.

Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch and a lender in Polk County, Iowa. The loans were made in varying amounts and totaled in excess of $200,000.

Koch conveyed specific information as to his intentions with the loan proceeds, including bill payments, paying overdue child support, and other obligations. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that certain misrepresentations were made by Koch to the lender in the original loan terms and in the supporting documentation that he provided.

During the investigation account balances, account activity, and other documents showed inconsistencies when compared to the documents Koch provided the lender. Multiple documented attempts to secure repayment from Koch were reportedly met with delay, avoidance, additional explanation, and false representation of repayment intent.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft in the First Degree and two counts of Fraudulent Practices in Polk County after an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCI Special Agent Chris Forsyth at (319) 883-6108 or forsyth@dps.state.ia.us

