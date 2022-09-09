Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud

Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch and a lender in Polk County, Iowa. The loans were made in varying amounts and totaled in excess of $200,000.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims.

42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa area.

Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch and a lender in Polk County, Iowa. The loans were made in varying amounts and totaled in excess of $200,000.

Koch conveyed specific information as to his intentions with the loan proceeds, including bill payments, paying overdue child support, and other obligations. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that certain misrepresentations were made by Koch to the lender in the original loan terms and in the supporting documentation that he provided.

During the investigation account balances, account activity, and other documents showed inconsistencies when compared to the documents Koch provided the lender. Multiple documented attempts to secure repayment from Koch were reportedly met with delay, avoidance, additional explanation, and false representation of repayment intent.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft in the First Degree and two counts of Fraudulent Practices in Polk County after an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCI Special Agent Chris Forsyth at (319) 883-6108 or forsyth@dps.state.ia.us

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police release body camera video of August 30th officer-involved shooting
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
Dubuque boil water advisory
Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals in connection with robbery
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
A baby giraffe born Tuesday, September 7, 2022 at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.
Giraffe born at Blank Park Zoo, name search begins soon