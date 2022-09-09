Show You Care
‘Change still needed’: Group responds to release of officer-involved shooting video

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department released body camera footage of a police-involved on August 30th.

In a social media post, Chief Wayne Jerman said dispatch received a call of a domestic disturbance at the HACAP Inn Circle Housing. Jerman said the caller told police that her husband had choked her, punched her in the head, and tried to drown her.

“It’s tough, but we have to push through,” Turé Morrow, a director of the Advocates for Social Justice, said.

Morrow and the family had been pushing for the video to be released to learn what really happened that night to make sure all questions were answered.

“It brings peace of mind so they can see exactly what happened,” Morrow said. “We have to be able to trust and depend on each other. The witnesses didn’t give accurate information, and that made it even harder for this family, and we have to keep in mind that we have to be there for each other.”

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was still investigating the shooting, but Morrow said it was clear to him that changes were needed.

“When he needs to change their protocols and how they deal with Black people and people of color,” Morrow said.

Police said they could not further comment because the shooting was still being investigated. The officers were still on paid administrative leave.

