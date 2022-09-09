Show You Care
British native in Iowa reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s life and reign

By Kayla James
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Britons in Iowa are looking back at the queen’s long reign after her death Thursday.

Marcus Johnson owns The Mucky Duck Pub in Ames. He moved to Iowa from Sussex more than 20 years ago.

The pub is decorated in British style and serves as a good reminder of his birth country.

Johnson spoke to KCCI and reflected on the queen’s life.

“A good innings as we say in England. That’s a nice term we could use for that,” Johnson said.

The term, in this instance, means she lived a good life.

The United Kingdom prepares to lay to rest its longest-serving monarch, with ceremonies extending beyond a week.

“What I anticipate is it’s going to be huge and we are gonna see an outpouring of support and patriotism that we haven’t seen for an awfully long time,” Johnson said. “It’s something that’s going to be talked about around here for a long time.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

