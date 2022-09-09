Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire.

At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters after it was located.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, nor were occupants of the building displaced by the fire. Damage was noted in the basement room where the fire started, with additional light smoke throughout the apartment.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and the Salvation Army were involved in the emergency response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

