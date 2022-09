MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Vernon junior wide receiver Brady Erickson was a pass-catching machine against rival Solon last Friday night. Erickson hauled in 10 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in the 17-14 win over the Spartans. The victory snapped a 19-game losing streak against Solon.

