6 teens arrested for Muscatine school break-in

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation into a break-in and vandalism of Madison Elementary School, Muscatine Police have arrested and charged 6 teenagers.

On August 5th, emergency crews responded to a report of a fire alarm at the school. Upon arrival, officers observed thousands of dollars of damage inside due to vandalism.

An ongoing investigation has resulted in the following arrests and charges:

17-year-old male - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

16-year-old male - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

16-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

15-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

16-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

18-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 extension 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

