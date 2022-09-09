Show You Care
6 teens arrested for Muscatine school break-in

The Muscatine Police Department has arrested persons allegedly responsible for vandalizing...
The Muscatine Police Department has arrested persons allegedly responsible for vandalizing Madison Elementary School.(Muscatine Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation into a break-in and vandalism of Madison Elementary School, Muscatine Police have arrested and charged 6 teenagers.

On August 5th, emergency crews responded to a report of a fire alarm at the school. Upon arrival, officers observed thousands of dollars of damage inside due to vandalism.

An ongoing investigation has resulted in the following arrests and charges:

  • 17-year-old male - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)      
  • 16-year-old male - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)     
  • 16-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)    
  • 15-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)   
  • 16-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)      
  • 18-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 extension 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

