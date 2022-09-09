6 teens arrested for Muscatine school break-in
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation into a break-in and vandalism of Madison Elementary School, Muscatine Police have arrested and charged 6 teenagers.
On August 5th, emergency crews responded to a report of a fire alarm at the school. Upon arrival, officers observed thousands of dollars of damage inside due to vandalism.
An ongoing investigation has resulted in the following arrests and charges:
- 17-year-old male - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)
- 16-year-old male - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)
- 16-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)
- 15-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)
- 16-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)
- 18-year-old female - arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 extension 611. Callers may remain anonymous.
