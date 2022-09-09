Show You Care
23 cats rescued from Muscatine residence

A total of 13 live cats were rescued inside and outside the residence, police said. Another 10...
A total of 13 live cats were rescued inside and outside the residence, police said. Another 10 cats were turned over by a neighbor who had also been capturing the animals for safekeeping.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members from Muscatine Animal Control, along with Muscatine Police and members of the Muscatine Humane Society responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats living in unsanitary conditions in a residence.

A search warrant was obtained at the property on the 4900 block of Abrams Drive. Responders found a total of 13 live cats reduced from the residence and an additional 10 turned over by a neighbor who had been capturing the animals for safekeeping.

One deceased cat was located on the property.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

