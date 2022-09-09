23 cats rescued from Muscatine residence

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members from Muscatine Animal Control, along with Muscatine Police and members of the Muscatine Humane Society responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats living in unsanitary conditions in a residence.

A search warrant was obtained at the property on the 4900 block of Abrams Drive. Responders found a total of 13 live cats reduced from the residence and an additional 10 turned over by a neighbor who had been capturing the animals for safekeeping.

One deceased cat was located on the property.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

