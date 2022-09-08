School may start Monday for North Linn Community School District

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Community School District says they hope to start their school year on Monday, September 12.

The district had to delay the start of their school year due to work on their HVAC system and then subsequent asbestos clean up. Crews working on the HVAC system disturbed asbestos.

The district then had to work with Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources and a local abatement company to clean it up. If necessary, the area of the high school where the disturbance happened will remain blocked off.

In a Facebook post, the district says teachers are now in their classrooms getting them ready, and fire alarms are being inspected.

The district says they hope to get certified to reopen on Friday afternoon. If that happens, they plan to text and email parents afterwards so they can start on Monday.

North Linn says K-12 will start Monday, with Monday/Thursday preschool classes starting that day, and Tuesday/Friday preschool classes starting on Tuesday. The post also details where students will being the first day of school.

