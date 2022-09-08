School leaders answer questions regarding $312 million bond issue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District held its last in-person information meeting regarding a proposed $312 million bond issue.

That money would be used as part of the school’s master plan and would mainly affect the middle schools. The district would go from six middle schools to four; the plan would close Harding, McKinley, and, eventually, Roosevelt.

Wednesday’s meeting was to answer questions the public had regarding the project, like former Washington High School Swim Coach Jim Voss.

“The pool was named Hal Krizan-Jim Voss Pool, and it sounds like they’re going to tear it down,” Voss said.

The plans would include having a centralized pool. Something Voss worried could mean losing the legacy he built over a 25-year career.

“What’s going to happen to the records?” Voss said. “We have 27 state championship banners in men’s swimming, and the women have three or four.”

Colby Kelley, a CRCSD custodian, was also questioning the use of $312 million and increasing property tax by $2.70 per $1,000 valuation.

“We just had a hack, and who knows how much that was,” Kelley said. “Now, they want $312 million more dollars? Here’s the issue, that’s a ton of money. Where’s the money that’s going towards the custodians, bus drivers, maintenance of all types.”

The school district has not said how much of the ransom was paid, but it did pay. The school district has a $50 thousand insurance deductible.

“The questions are all over the place,” Jonathan Galbrith, the school’s director of operations, said.

Galbrith said making all questions were answered ahead of a potential March vote was crucial to convincing voters to approve the bond.

“This is the initial kick-off,” Galbrith said. “We presented it to the board after they made the information public, and we knew our community was going to have questions.”

