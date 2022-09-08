Show You Care
Protest on hold as family of man shot and killed by Cedar Rapids police sees video

By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) have called off a protest planned for Thursday evening saying the family of the man shot and killed last week by Cedar Rapids Police officers will get a chance to see the video of the incident.

Officers shot and killed 22 year-old William Rich on August 30th at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of 6th Street SW. Police were responding to a call for a domestic disturbance when police say Rich brandished a weapon and officers opened fire. Police have not specified the type of weapon Rich had and have declined to answer further questions while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into the shooting. The two officers involved are on paid leave while that investigation takes place.

ASJ, which advocates for racial equality and social justice in the Cedar Rapids area, posted to Facebook a notice putting Thursday’s rally calling for the release of the video on hold. An image in the event notice says the Rich family was provided an opportunity to view the footage and postpones protests until the Rich family provides more information.

Cedar Rapids Police declined to comment or give any details on if or when that viewing might happen or whether the video would be released publicly, again pointing to the ongoing investigation with the DCI.

The family of William Rich protested on Tuesday outside the Cedar Rapids Police Department, demanding that police release the video of the shooting.

