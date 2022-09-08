Show You Care
Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a Precautionary boil water advisory for a large chunk of the city.

During a scheduled inspection in the 400 block of Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. The tank was isolated following Iowa DNR requirements and has been taken for additional testing.

Due to the potential of bacterial contamination, the City is recommending that customers in the affected area boil water before drinking or using for cooking, or that an alternative water source be used until the advisory is lifted.

  • Do not drink tap water without boiling it first. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
  • Until the advisory is lifted, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation.
  • Bring water to a boil, let boil for one minute, and let it cool before drinking/using.
  • Unboiled tap water may be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes.

Approximately 15,600 addresses are impacted by this advisory.

  • For a map of the affected area click here.
  • To search by address click here.
  • To see a list of the affected properties click here.

