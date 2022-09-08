Show You Care
People to vote on $11.65 million bond for Hudson School District

The view of a classroom at the Hudson Community School District.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - People in the Hudson Community School District will vote on Tuesday, September 13th on a general obligation bond.

The district says the $11.65 million dollars would go toward various updates including:

- updating infrastructure including replacing the HVAC system

- converting underutilized space into classrooms

- creating a secure main entrance

- rebuilding the career and technical education labs

- adding gym space

If it passes, taxpayers would have to pay out $133 a year, or $11.09 a month, on a home assessed at $100,000. For agricultural property, it would mean $358.93 a year, or $29.91 a month, on 100 acres of land.

The district conducted a community survey this spring, and had 646 respond to it. They say it found strong support for their list of improvements. They also found projects for the future, when additional funds become available, could include:

- adding classrooms to the high school

- updating and expanding the auditorium

- building a wrestling/multi-purpose space

- adding turf to the football field

The bond needs a 60% supermajority approval vote from people next week in order for it to pass.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, people in the district will also vote on a physical plant and equipment levy, or PPEL, as well as a revenue purpose statement.

