Middle schooler commended for telling teacher about possible threat overheard at school

A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another...
A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another student.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A middle schooler in Florida was commended for reporting a threat he overheard to his teacher.

Jack Kelley, a seventh grader at Oakridge Middle School, overheard another student talking about a “possible school safety issue,” according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jack then informed a teacher, who contacted a youth relations deputy at the school.

The sheriff’s office said Jack’s actions allowed their officers to investigate and prevent any possible threat.

“Jack is a terrific example of how we can all work together to keep our schools safe and protect our children,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “If you see something of concern, don’t spread it, report it. We applaud Jack for doing that.”

Jack earned the Do The Right Thing Award from the sheriff’s office for his actions, which was presented to him and his family during a celebration at his home on Wednesday.

