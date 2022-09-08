McSweeney hopes to make her hometown proud in return to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Delaney McSweeney’s collegiate volleyball career started at Wake Forest University. As a redshirt sophomore, she led the team in blocks with 104 and was third on the team with 203 kills.

“Last year especially, I was able to develop myself a lot as a player because there were only two middles,” said McSweeney. “Because of that, it was just reps and reps. I had no choice but to get better.”

After two seasons away, the former Stormin’ Pointer was ready to return home and play for the Hawkeyes.

“I think being away for long enough, showed me that there’s a lot out here, especially at this university. A lot of great people to surround myself with,” she said.

The 6 foot 7 junior is one of seven transfers to join first-year head coach Jim Barnes’ squad. Through five games, she leads the Hawkeyes in blocks (10.5) and is third in kills (31).

“Her length is - you can’t teach that,” Barnes said. “She’s so coachable and she picked up our offense quickly,” he added.

Iowa has already tallied one-third of what their win total was last season, but their goal is to be competitive among the Big Ten Conference.

“I think Iowa is a program that has been not exactly where we want to be the past few years and I want to be part of the change. Especially, to make the community proud and my hometown proud,” McSweeney said.

With six games left until their conference opener, Barnes believes McSweeney could play a big role in the rise of the Hawkeyes.

“She has that desire to represent Iowa that you can’t coach as well. One of those players that has a chip on their shoulder to help get this program right, not only for the program, but for Iowa and their family who live here,” he said.

The Hawkeyes will hit the road and head to Ames for the Cardinal & Gold Challenge. Iowa will face Wright State Friday at 11 A.M. Then, they’ll play the Cyclones at 6:30 P.M.

