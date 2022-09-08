Show You Care
Marion man accused of sexually abusing 14-year-old

According to a criminal complaint, 43-year-old Nicholas Roberts attempted to entice a 14-year-old girl into his garage to have sex with him back on May 20th, 2022(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is arrested after allegedly forcing a 14-year-old into his garage with the intent to sexually abuse her.

According to a criminal complaint, 43-year-old Nicholas Roberts attempted to entice a 14-year-old girl into his garage to have sex with him back on May 20th, 2022. When she refused he reportedly grabbed her and pulled her into his garage without her consent.

He then exposed himself and attempted to assault her. The victim was able to get out of the garage and alert another neighbor to what happened.

Roberts was charged with Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree, Enticing a Minor Under 16 for a Sexual Purpose, Assault with Intent to Commit Sex Abuse, and Indecent Exposure.

