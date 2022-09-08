Man arrested after leading Cedar Falls Police on a chase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police say a man was speeding behind the wheel, running traffic lights and stop signs, as he led officers on a chase.

The chase started around 11:19 p.m. Wednesday in the area of University Avenue. Police say when they tried to pull the driver over, he refused to stop, leading officers on a chase.

They say the driver eventually pulled over in the 1900 block of College Street.

Now, 25-year-old Shawn Brewster faces several charges including eluding, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, and failure to obey a stop sign and traffic control device.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.